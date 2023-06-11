Selinsgrove, Pa. — Police say three individuals from Baltimore, MD, were charged for stealing cosmetics from CVS in Penn Township.

State police at Selinsgrove were called after the theft was discovered on May 10 to the pharmacy in Snyder County. The suspects, Mario Trandafir, 20, and two juvenile boys ages 15 and 17, were identified when they were caught committing similar thefts in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County.

Theft charges are pending against the trio.

