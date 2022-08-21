Williamsport, Pa. — A Baltimore man dressed in camouflage brought a backpack full of contraband items onto the grounds of Allenwood Federal Correctional Center with the intention of throwing it over the fence for inmates to retrieve.

Instead, Michael Dwight Smith, 48, of Baltimore, Md., was caught in the act and indicted. Smith was sentenced in federal court last week to 18 months' imprisonment by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for the act he committed in 2016.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Smith entered a wooded area on the grounds of the prison complex with a backpack that contained synthetic marijuana, tobacco, and cell phones. Smith intended to throw the backpack over the fence of the Low Security institution for inmates to retrieve.

Smith entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide contraband in February 2022.

