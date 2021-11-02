Williamsport, Pa. – Bail was denied for a South Williamsport man charged with several drug offenses.

John Arthur Kenyon, 66, of South Williamsport was under surveillance by detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office. A source close to the investigation said detectives observed Kenyon approaching a confidential informant’s house after allegedly setting up a narcotics transaction.

According to the source, Kenyon was picked up two other times and was in possession of an excess of 50 grams narcotics. Kenyon had been previously picked up, which influenced the decision to deny bail.

Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said they picked Kenyon up as he walked to the confidential informant’s front door. According to an affidavit from detectives, Kenyon gave consent to search his vehicle.

Detectives located two “large” baggies of cocaine and one “large” baggie of crack inside Kenyon’s vehicle. Along with the cocaine and crack, Kenyon was in possession of the cellphone used to set the deal up and U.S. currency mainly in $20 bills.

Kenyon will face magistrate Judge Aaron Biichle this week for a preliminary hearing for two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

