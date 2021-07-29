Williamsport, Pa. — During an interview with State Police, a man made several statements, “regarding his life and how this mistake has ruined it,” according to a report.

Trooper Matthew Miller of Montoursville PSP said the statements were made after authorities removed David Sewell, 39, of Williamsport, along with an unidentified juvenile female, from a room at 2019 E Third Street on July 24.

The female was immediately taken to the emergency room at UPMC Williamsport for evaluation. Through an initial interview with the juvenile, authorities said she identified Sewell as the person who sexually assault her, according to Miller.

On July 23, the juvenile allegedly reached out to Sewell, who authorities said picked her up from a relative’s home in Montoursville at 9 p.m. Sewell allegedly offered the juvenile marijuana and took her to the hotel where they engaged in sexual intercourse, according to the report.

The accuser told officers she felt numb after smoking the marijuana. Miller said it was later determined Sewell had smoked crack during the night.

At some point, the accuser was able to send a text message to a family member, who called police. According to the report, Sewell asked the accuser many times if he had made a mistake. Sewell allegedly told the accuser not to tell anyone about what happened.

Miller said on July 24, during an interview with police, Sewell admitted to having “consensual” intercourse with the accuser. Sewell allegedly told troopers he knew she was a minor and claimed to stop engaging with her after she pushed him away.

Troopers said it was at that point Sewell made several statements regarding his life and how this mistake had ruined it.

Sewell was charged with a count each of first-degree felony statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault, and third-degree felony corruption of minors. He was also charged with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Judge William Solomon denied bailed for Sewell, who is being held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.

Docket sheet