A 37-year-old Williamsport man was denied bail after he allegedly brandished a steak knife and threatened to kill a victim, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

According to Officer A. Stevens, defendant Robert J. Harer threatened and assaulted a victim in the 600 block of Green Street around 11:56 p.m. on July 12.

Harer allegedly had a knife in his hand when he approached a victim who was walking home.

"[The victim] stated that Harer pulled the 'steak' style knife up to her and threatened to kill her and advised her to keep walking," Stevens wrote in a July 13 criminal complaint.

Harer allegedly kicked the back of her, which made her fall to the ground, the victim told police.

The defendant then reportedly "dumped a beer" on the victim's head, according to Stevens' report.

Stevens said the victim still had wet hair and was hysterical when she reported the incident.

Officers reportedly searched the area and caught glimpses of Harer but he "would then run and hide."

Stevens said they took Harer into custody after he ran into a back yard in the 600 block of Green Street.

"Harer was intoxicated and confrontational with police, subsequently threatening to assault them once the handcuffs were removed," Stevens wrote.

On July 13, District Judge Jon E. Kemp arraigned Harer on two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct; and one summary count each of harassment and public drunkenness.

Kemp denied bail for Harer, who is incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Harer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on July 30.

