Trout Run, Pa. – Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge William Solomon denied bail for a 21-year-old man from Trout Run during an arraignment Thursday night.

Nokoma Justin Ross was charged with four counts of first-degree felony assault of law enforcement, four counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault, four counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault, one count of first-degree felony aggravated assault, and two counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.

Ross was also charged with one count of second-degree misdemeanor institutional vandalism of education facility, five counts of second-degree misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and one count of first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime.

Ross is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 14 with Judge Solomon at 1 p.m.

Related Reading: Shots fired at officers in Cogan House Twp. led to stand-off; one man arrested

Ross is accused of firing multiple shots at State Police Troopers and a residence located in Trout Run.

According to Trooper Jamesan Keeler of the Montoursville State Police, officers responded to reports of shots being fired into a residence at 298 Ross Road, Cogan House Township, at approximately 11:18 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers said as they interviewed the caller, multiple gun shots could be heard. According to the report, a bullet penetrated a window on the property and another one hit the siding of the house.

While inside the residence, troopers said two more shots were fired. One allegedly struck a marked state police cruiser in the front driver's side headlamp.

According to troopers, they met with another witness on scene, who said Ross admitted to shooting the police cruiser. Ross allegedly told the witness he had a trooper in his scope.

Officers said the witness spoke with Ross through the social media application Facebook messenger. According to the report, Ross could be seen in a video as he exchanged the messages, but eventually disabled it.

Officers said multiple firearms could be seen in the video. According to the report, the witness said two of the firearms were a 7mm-08 caliber and .308 caliber rifle. The witness told officers both had scopes that were “zeroed in," according to the report.

Officers said Ross surrendered at 4:40 p.m.