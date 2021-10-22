Berwick, Pa. —In the late-night hours of Oct. 5, Briar Creek Township Police said they responded to the scene of a head-on collision near the 100 block of S Market Street in Berwick.

Once on scene, officer Clinton Libby said two vehicles were observed in the roadway. Libby described one as severely damaged to the point of being disabled. Other officers said the occupant of the vehicle fled the scene.

Inside the vehicle, Libby said officers discovered an empty beer can along with papers from the Berwick Hospital with the name Joseph Scott Rish on them.

Rish, 27, of Berwick was identified as the driver of the disabled vehicle. Court records show he currently has three active cases that feature DUIs of varying degrees. Some include felonies.

According to an affidavit, the driver of the driver who remained on scene was transported to the Berwick Hospital.

On Oct. 6, Libby said offices spoke with the person on the vehicle’s registration, who allegedly said Rish took the keys late in the evening of Oct. 5.

On Oct. 9, the person was contacted a second time, initially telling police they did not know where Rish was located. Libby said after a few moments, the person alerted authorities Rish was inside the residence and he was taken into custody.

Rish is being held at the Columbia Count Prison after a judge denied him bail.

Rish faces charges of first-degree misdemeanor accidents involving death or personal injury, third-degree misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, and third-degree misdemeanor accident involving attended vehicle. He was also charged with three summary traffic offenses.

Rish has two other active cases in Columbia County. Both feature third-degree felony DUI charges.

