Milton, Pa. — A Watsontown man was arraigned this morning on charges of criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault for shooting a state trooper on April 12.

District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton denied bail for Hunter Douglas Shaheen, 19, for the incident that occurred Wednesday in Delaware Township.

State police say a trooper was assisting Watsontown Police Department with a domestic incident when Shaheen shot the trooper in the leg. The trooper, whose name was not released, was treated at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and released.

Police had responded to a 911 call from a home at 104 N. Eighth Street in Watsontown shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The caller, who was Shaheen's mother, told Watsontown Police that Shaheen had argued with his girlfriend over infidelity when it became physical. Shaheen assaulted the girlfriend and also his mother, leaving a red mark on her neck, according to Cpl. Garrett Marvich of state police at Selinsgrove.

Shaheen had a firearm with him at the time of the assault. He then fled the area on foot. Watsontown Police searched the area but could not locate Shaheen. Officers observed a .44 caliber handgun and multiple firearm cases in Shaheen's bedroom, according to court documents.

State police were called to assist with the search. A witness told police they saw a man dressed in black wearing a balaclava, reportedly Shaheen, walking on the road near 8th Street Drive and Merrill Drive. Police went to the area, but when Shaheen saw the police cruisers approaching, he ran into a nearby field.

One of the troopers got out of his vehicle to chase Shaheen on foot. Police gave Shaheen commands to stop and that's when he shot several rounds into one of the troopers. The trooper was struck in the upper right leg, according to Marvich. In turn, the trooper fired several rounds at Shaheen causing him to fall to the ground. Police found a 9mm Smith & Wesson gun lying alongside Shaheen.

Shaheen was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, Marvich said. As of Friday morning, police did not have an update on Shaheen's medical condition. A spokesperson for Geisinger said she did not have any current patient information on Shaheen.

Additional charges filed against Shaheen include simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and drug charges for narcotics found at his home. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for Shaheen at a later date.

State police said all troopers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, as per their policy.

