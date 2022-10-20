Muncy, Pa. — A judge denied bail for a man who is accused of brutally assaulting and raping a woman in Muncy Creek Township over the weekend.

State police at Montoursville say Rodney L. Poust, 49, of Muncy was with the accuser at her home the night of Oct. 14 when he allegedly was intoxicated and became argumentative. Poust told the accuser he was "going to have sex with her one way or another," said Trooper Sara Barrett.

Poust then allegedly tore the woman's clothes off and raped her several times. He also dragged her by her hair on the steps and grabbed her by the neck several times until she could not breathe, according to the affidavit written by Barrett.

At one point, Poust threatened to kill the accuser. The alleged assaults lasted into the morning hours of Oct. 15. The accuser told police that Poust had hidden her phone and keys so that she could not leave or call anyone for help.

Poust eventually fell asleep, and the woman sought treatment at a local hospital.

Police filed felony charges attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault - forcible compulsion, rape, false imprisonment, and related misdemeanors. Poust was arraigned on Oct. 18 in front of District Judge Christian D. Frey, who denied bail.

Poust remains in Lycoming County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing in front of Frey on Oct. 28.

Docket Sheet

