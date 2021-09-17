Williamsport, Pa. — A 29-year-old Williamsport man is being held on $100,000 monetary bail after authorities said he assaulted another person and stole an iPhone.

Kahleef Reginald Smith was charged with third-degree felony robbery, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking, first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, and a summary offense of harassment after officers investigated the incident. Smith is being held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Sept. 23 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle.

On Sept. 12, Smith allegedly approached a male seated on the steps of an apartment building near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport. Authorities said Smith punched the man with enough force it caused him to drop his cellphone.

According to the report, the accuser then retreated into the apartment building as Smith ran off with the cellphone.

Williamsport Bureau of Police officer William Badger said he spoke with the accuser, who said he knew Smith only as “Dru” but believed he was on probation. Badger said he obtained surveillance video of the incident, which showed Smith assault the man and leave with his cellphone, according to the affidavit.

“The attack appeared unprovoked,” wrote Badger.

An officer with the Adult Probation Office was shown a still image captured from the video. Badger said the officer positively identified Smith as the man in the image.

