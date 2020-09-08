Selinsgrove, Pa. — According to State Police at Selinsgrove reports, Amy Gaugler, 43, of Middleburg, Jonathon Cataldi, 35, of Lewisburg, and a third unidentified person all recently attempted to use bad checks.

Selinsgrove State Police responded to an incident on July 30 when Stauffer’s Butcher Shop in Washington Township called to report a bad check. The report alleged Gaugler issued a check for $80.42 that could not be honored.

Late in May, PSP responded to a call about a check being issued in the amount of $5,797 by Cataldi that could not be fulfilled according to the report from Selinsgrove State Police. Misdemeanor charges were filed in District Court 17-3-01.

The third situation involving a bad check was reported by PSP Selinsgrove.

The report stated Stahl’s Sawmill and Logging called PSP to report that a bad check was received and then passed to the business. The amount and person were not identified in the report.