Unityville, Pa. – A female babysitter was charged for allegedly touching a child’s genitals several times while he was in her care, and then threatening to hit him with a crowbar if he told anyone.

Katie A. Gordner, 34, of Unityville, now faces a felony charge of corruption of a minor and two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person under the age of 13.

The charges were filed on Tuesday at the Muncy magisterial office after state police and Children and Youth investigated a tip. The alleged sexual abuse incidents happened in 2019 while Gordner was babysitting a young boy at a residence in Jordan Township, Lycoming County, according to the arrest affidavit.

On March 29, 2020, a Childline report was made and forwarded to Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny alleging that the child had been abused by Gordner. The report alleged that Gordner touched the boy's penis multiple times and then threatened to hit him with a crowbar if he told anyone, according to the affidavit.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the boy confirmed that Gordner had touched his penis multiple times and threatened him with a crowbar. He also told the interviewer that while he was sitting on the couch with Gordner, she allegedly put her hands down his pants and touched him. The boy told investigators that this happened several times and he was scared to say anything due to Gordner’s threats, according to the affidavit.

Gordner was arraigned by District Judge William C. Solomon who set bail at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing at the Muncy magisterial office is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 28.

Docket Sheet