Lock Haven, Pa. — On Jan. 9 officers from the Pine Creek Township Police Department and Lamar State Police approached an apartment at 100 Short Street in Avis.

According to officers, as they made their way to the apartment a man approached them from across the courtyard. Officers said the man, identified as Sylvester Simcox, 54, of Avis stated, “I know I am going to jail; how long will I be there.”

Officer Dennis Gill of the Pine Creek Township Police Department said he responded to a call earlier in the evening about a man threatening people with a knife.

Gill said when he arrived at 313 Grove Street he spoke with an accuser, who told officers Simcox chased them with a knife.

According to the report, the accuser heard knocking from a downstairs apartment door earlier in the day. Gill said the tenant had asked the accuser to tell Simcox to leave. According to the report, the tenant had recently broken up with Simcox due to him, “acting strange.”

Gill said the accuser told him when he asked Simcox to leave, Simcox approached him and allegedly pulled a knife. According to the report, Simcox allegedly chased the accuser around the yard with the knife drawn.

Officers said during that time the tenant from the downstairs apartment opened the door and Simcox allegedly attacked her. Both the accuser and the downstairs tenant were unharmed, according to officers.

Gill said he requested responding units meet him at the Grove Street apartment complex.

According to the report, the accuser told officers the tenant from the downstairs apartment said Simcox left in that direction. Officers said they were familiar with Simcox.

Officers said as they approached the apartment Simcox identified himself. Officers asked him to put his hands behind his back. According to the report a four-inch folded knife was located on Simcox after a search.

Simcox was confined to the Clinton County Prison in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail. He was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and two counts each of misdemeanor simple assault of the second-degree and misdemeanor terroristic threats in the first-degree.

Court records show Simcox is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing.