Lock Haven, Pa. — According to a release from Clinton County coroner Zach Hanna, the cause of Jamie Lynn Jackson’s death will remain pending until a full autopsy can be completed.

Jackson, who is accused of homicide in the death investigation of nine-year-old Anson Stover, was pronounced dead at UPMC Lock Haven on Nov. 14. Jackson experienced a medical emergency and was taken to the Lock Haven Hospital by Ambulance, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday at Mt. Nittany Medical Center in State College.

Jackson was supposed to stand trial in March of 2022. She would have faced the death penalty if convicted.

