Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is being held after authorities said he chased a woman and her two young child with a knife.

Williamsport Bureau Police Officer Michael Corter said he arrived at 805 Elmira Street on June 4 after reports of a domestic that involved a knife.

Kurtis James Fox, 34, of Williamsport was charged after authorities witnessed him chase the caller and two young children out of the residence.

Corter said of one of the children, “jumped into my arms in fear of Fox, who was terrorizing the family.” Corter said officers ordered Fox out of the residence and he taken into custody.

Witnesses at the residence said Fox was in an intoxicated state when he asked the accuser for another bottle of liquor. When the accuser refused, Fox “snatched” her one-year-old child from her and placed the child on a high pub style table.

According to the report, several people at the residence attempted to intervene, but were chased away by Fox, who used a BB gun to scare them. One witness told officers he used a taser probe shot on Fox during the incident.

As Fox was chasing people outside, the accuser locked herself in a bedroom at the residence, according to officers. Once back in the house, police said Fox kicked the door in and slapped a phone away from the accuser.

As police arrived on the scene, the accuser and her young children ran out of the house to meet officers.

Fox was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony terroristic threats. Fox was also charged with simple assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of an instrument of crime. All those charges are misdemeanors.

Fox failed to post $150,000 monetary bail and is being held at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 10.