Berwick, Pa. —A Berwick woman is being held on $100,000 monetary bail after authorities said they conducted four undercover purchases for methamphetamine.

Saydie Rae Auchter, 27, of Berwick was charged with eight counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, and four counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance on July 13 and was detained to the Columbia County Prison.

On June 24 of 2020, agents with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General said they arranged the purchase of 14 grams of methamphetamine from Auchter, who delivered the substance in exchange for $500. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

On July 17, agents said they made a second purchase from Auchter for six grams of methamphetamine for $200. During that deal, agents said they were taken to Auchter’s apartment. After the arrangement was finished, one of the agents exchanged phone numbers with Auchter, who said the agent could contact her directly for future purchases.

After exchanging text messages, agents arranged a third deal for the purchase of two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,800 on July 29. An agent met Auchter at her apartment and was asked to hold 14 grams of methamphetamine in exchange for $800 as the two ounces were picked up. The agent said he waited nearly an hour for Auchter, who returned with both ounces and her daughter.

In a bedroom inside the apartment, the agent exchanged the 14 grams of methamphetamine and $1,000 more dollars for two ounces. After returning to the station, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighted approximately 56 grams.

On Sept. 1, agents arranged the purchase of two more ounces from Auchter, who initially said she would be able to get the requested amount. After setting up the deal, Auchter informed agents her roommate had sold the two ounces and she was only able to get a quarter (7 grams) of methamphetamine.

Agents were directed to an address in Berwick for the exchange. Once at the designated location, an agent was taken inside a residence and offered a line of suspected methamphetamine. After refusing, the agent left the residence with 7.12 grams of methamphetamine.

Agents said after declining the lines of suspected methamphetamine, both Auchter and a man identified as Jeremy Brittan used the substance.

