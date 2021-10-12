Athens Township, Pa. — Athens Township Police Department officers said a woman had red marks on her neck and there were clumps of hair in her car when they responded to a call about an alleged domestic dispute.

The woman told Officer Thomas Vanfleet that she was choked and dragged from her bed by her hair when an argument with a man turned physical.

Justin Stevens, 35, of Sayre was charged with simple assault and strangulation after officers were able to locate him near the 200 block of Blue Spruce Lane in Athens Township. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

Stevens allegedly denied the attack and accused the accuser of being the aggressor. Officers said no signs of being attacked were observed on Stevens, who became upset and verbally loud with officers during transport to the station.

Stevens is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 12.

