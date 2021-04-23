Athens, Pa. — Several roads and businesses were closed on April 2 in Athens after police received a call from a woman locked inside a bedroom.

According to police, Joseph Alan Peters, 28, of Athens threatened several people using Facebook. Officers said pictures of a .38 caliber handgun were included with the threats.

According to officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Borough Police Department, authorities received a call from a woman in an apartment located at 203 East Pine Street.

Cahill said the caller explained she was locked inside a bedroom and Peters had a gun inside the apartment. The caller told officers that Peters was mentally unstable and threatened her.

According to the report, operators could hear Peters inside the apartment as the caller remained on the line saying he was waiting for the cops to arrive.

Members of the Athens Township Police Department and Sayre Borough Police Departments said they blocked multiple intersections off in an effort to keep the public safe.

Despite repeated efforts, officers said they were unable to reach Peters by phone. As officers prepared to release a Code Red Emergency Alert, they said Peters emerged from the apartment.

According to the report, Peters put the weapon back in a safe located inside the residence. Officers confirmed it later when the homeowner showed them the gun and safe.

Officers said a cellphone was recovered at the scene that had pictures of the weapon. A witness confirmed the cellphone belonged to Peters, who purchased ammo for the gun sometime between March 21 and April 2.

A box of Hornaday Critical Defense 38 SPCL + P110 gr FTX (25 rounds) was discovered at the scene. Officers said six of the bullets were discovered within a magazine loaded into the weapon.

Peters told authorities he learned the combination to the safe and had attempted to purchase ammunition for it on several occasions.

Officers said on March 19 and 21 and April 1 and 2 Peters posted pictures of the weapon on social media. Several of the messages included threats directed at police, according to officers.

Authorities said through their investigation it appeared Peters wanted to hurt or harm his bail officers.

Peters was charged with a third-degree felony of terroristic threats and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm prohibited.

Court records show Peters is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. Peters has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 18.