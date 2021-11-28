Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg woman allegedly admitted to police she was in posession of a stolen vehicle and handed over the keys.

Nicole Mary Foster, 51, of Bloomsburg was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property when Scott Township Police officers discovered the vehicle was, in fact, reported stolen. Authorities observed the vehicle parked outside a residence near the 2000 block of Shaffer Road in Bloomsburg.

Patrolman Joshua Pastucka said contact was made with the homeowner, who told authorities Foster had been staying with him. Foster, who is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail, allegedly admitted to taking the vehicle.

Court records show Foster is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton on Dec. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

