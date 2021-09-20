Orangeville, Pa. — Orangeville Police said a traffic stop yielded $5,536 in cash, two bags of methamphetamine, ten bags of fentanyl, ten marijuana vape cartridges, and one marijuana vape pen after a search of the vehicle.

Officer Carter Pries said as he approached the vehicle, which later revealed to be owned by someone with a suspended license, the driver was noticeably nervous. According to Pries, the driver stuttered his words and was sweating profusely as officers spoke with him.

Pries identified the driver as Nicholas Joseph Perry, 29, of Orangeville. A check on Perry was completed and came back for eight AOPC warrants through multiple agencies and a NCIC warrant through the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.

Perry was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, and a summary offense of driving with a suspended license.

Perry is being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Columbia County Prison. He had a preliminary hearing scheduled this past week.

Docket sheet