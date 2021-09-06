Williamsport, Pa. — Security guards at Lycoming College said as they approached a vehicle that sat with its trunck open, a strong odor of marijuana could be detected.

On Aug. 28, Williamsport Bureau of Police officer Addison Gingrich arrived on scene and immediately made the same observation regarding the odor of marijuana. According to the affidavit, officers were given permission to search the vehicle by the Associate Dean of Students.

Richard Earl Powers, 18, of Philadelphia was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia after officers said they discovered approximately 121.8 grams of marijuana after a search.

Campus security said they were able to locate Powers, who was escorted to the vehicle. Authorities said they found 92.2 grams of marijuana in a clear Ziploc bag, 16.6 grams of marijuana in a black glass jar, a sealable package of Trichome Treats, four sealable packages of marijuana with “lost premium cannabis” printed on it, 46 unused sealable packages with “lost premium cannabis” labels, a scale, one sealable package labeled “California sour cookies marijuana cigarettes”, and three black face masks inside the vehicle.

