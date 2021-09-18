Coal Township, Pa. — On Sept. 2, during what appeared to a routine urine test for a man on probation, officer Matthew Henrich said he heard an unusual sound.

According to a report from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office, Henrich said the sounds were not consistent with normal production during a test.

Matthew Weikel, 48, of Coal Township was asked if he had anything on him after he turned the initial test into authorities. Henrich told detectives a search of Weikel produced a plastic bag containing liquid attached to a clear hose and a handwarmer.

Detective Degg Stark said during an interview at the Northumberland County Jail, Weikel admitted he possessed a false urine kit.

“He also admitted that he had used fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone, and possibly cocaine in the days leading up to the test,” Stark wrote.

A Sept. 3 test was positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, according to an affidavit filed by Stark.

Weikel was given a third-degree charge of furnishing drug free urine and held on $1,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail. Court records show his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 with Judge John Gembic.

