Charged_generic_NCPA_2021

Coal Township, Pa. — On Sept. 2, during what appeared to a routine urine test for a man on probation, officer Matthew Henrich said he heard an unusual sound.

According to a report from the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office, Henrich said the sounds were not consistent with normal production during a test.

Matthew Weikel, 48, of Coal Township was asked if he had anything on him after he turned the initial test into authorities. Henrich told detectives a search of Weikel produced a plastic bag containing liquid attached to a clear hose and a handwarmer.

Detective Degg Stark said during an interview at the Northumberland County Jail, Weikel admitted he possessed a false urine kit.

“He also admitted that he had used fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone, and possibly cocaine in the days leading up to the test,” Stark wrote.

A Sept. 3 test was positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl, according to an affidavit filed by Stark.

Weikel was given a third-degree charge of furnishing drug free urine and held on $1,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Jail. Court records show his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 with Judge John Gembic.

Docket sheet


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!