Northumberland County, Pa. —A 27-year-old Shamokin woman is facing a felony robbery charge after authorities said she took an iPhone from a person.

On Aug. 8, Trooper Dominic Picerno of Stonington PSP was dispatched to 10th Street in Kulpmont Boro for the reported theft of the phone. Picerno said he spoke with an accuser, who said Kelsey Nicole Goretsky, 27, of Kulpmont was upset and accused her of snitching.

The accuser said Goretsky took the phone by force before throwing it across the room. Goretsky allegedly retrieved the phone and left the area with it.

Piecerno said attempts to contact Goretsky through her phone and at her residence were unsuccessful, according to the report.

Goretsky was charged with third-degree felony robbery, first-degree misdemeanor theft, disorderly contact, and harassment. Court records show Goretsky posted $25,000 unsecured bail on Aug. 10. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8.

