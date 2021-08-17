Jersey Shore, Pa. —A Loganton man was charged with felony after authorities said he provided false information on two questions for the purchase of a firearm at National Sporting Goods at Jersey Shore.

Gerrad Thomas, 37, responded “no” to questions regarding being committed to a mental institution and if he was ever convicted of a felony.

Records show Thomas was involuntary committed to a mental institution in Oct. of 2015.

In 2009, Thomas was charged with a felony and pled guilty to a DUI charge, which would also make him ineligible for the purchase of a firearm. According to the report, Thomas submitted a challenge, but was denied approval for the firearm.

Thomas was charged with a third-degree felony of materially false written statement and third-degree statement under penalty of law. No bail was listed for Thomas, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Jerry Lepley on Aug. 16 for a preliminary arraignment.

