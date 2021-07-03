Williamsport, Pa. — A preliminary hearing was scheduled this week for a Williamsport man, who is being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison after being charged with two felonies.

Michael Lamont Jones, 31, of Williamsport is accused of selling crack to an undercover officer during two controlled buys.

Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said in Oct. of 2018 they purchased approximately $100 worth of crack from Jones on two separate occasions. Both deals were allegedly arranged by officers through cellphone calls with Jones.

Jones was charged with two counts each of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a facility. Both are felonies.