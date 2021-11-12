Williamsport, Pa. — Ronald Morton, 39, of Williamsport allegedly accepted $300 from a confidential informant for the purchase of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Morton instead took the money and used it to play games of chance at a local store. Detectives said repeated attempts to contact Morton by phone were immediately sent to voicemail.

Prior to the theft, Morton allegedly completed two transactions with a confidential informant for the purchase of methamphetamine.

A source close to the investigation said on Oct. 5, a confidential informant set up and completed a deal for three grams of methamphetamine. The source said a second deal was completed on Oct. 7 when Morton delivered six grams of the substance.

Morton was taken into custody by members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police and the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit Wednesday.

Morton was taken out in handcuffs near the 1200 block of Franklin Street in Williamsport. According to the affidavit, during the transaction on Oct. 7, Morton emerged from the same residence to deliver six grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant.

Morton was released on $85,000 unsecured bail after being charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, and second-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Morton will face Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.

