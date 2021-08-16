Berwick, Pa. — Two men are facing multiple felonies and other counts after an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General showed several undercover buys for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Richard Welch, 41, of Berwick was charged with eight counts of felony possession with intent to deliver, four counts of conspiracy, four counts of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, and four counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance. No bail was listed for Welch.

Joshua Yeick, 29, of Benton, was charged with similar offenses plus two counts of second-degree possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered. Yeick is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.

Agents said on Nov. 10 of 2020, a deal was setup with Yeick for the purchase of 14 grams of methamphetamine. A confidential informant arranged a meeting with Yeick, who said they could come to Welch’s residence.

Once there, Yeick told the informant he would have to come into the home by himself. Yeick allegedly told the CI Welch did not “trust” them enough to bring it out to the car and Welch “did not want to meet anybody new at this time.”

At approximately 2:38 p.m., an agent and the CI arrived at Welch’s home. Agents said the CI went inside the residence and exchanged $300 for 14 grams of methamphetamine.

At approximately 2:39 p.m., agents said the CI returned to the vehicle and handed the undercover officer a plastic jar with a pink lid that contained methamphetamine. According to the report, a later analysis of the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 13.83 grams.

On Nov. 18 a second deal was arranged by the CI and undercover agent, who agreed to exchange $420 for three bricks (50 packets) of fentanyl.

According to the report, the CI and undercover agent agreed to the deal as Yeick spoke with Welch on speak phone. After agreeing to the transaction, Yeick, the CI, and the undercover agent went to Welch’s residence.

Yeick took the $420 from the undercover agent and went inside the apartment to complete the transaction. A short time later, agents said Yeick returned to the vehicle with the fentanyl. Yeick allegedly told the agent after a few more buys the “ice” would be broken with Welch.

According to the report, the undercover agent was contacted a short time later and told Welch had more fentanyl. Yeick allegedly agreed to exchanged seven more brick of fentanyl (350 packets) for $1,000.

Agents said the deal was completed at approximately 2:32 p.m. when Yeick met an undercover agent in a parking lot. Yeick allegedly told the agent the “ice” was broken, and he could contact Yeick and come to Welch’s residence if he needed more.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. agents field tested the narcotics, which were positively identified as fentanyl with an approximate weight of 102 grams in its packaging.

On Nov. 23, a third transaction was completed for 28 grams or one ounce of crystal methamphetamine. At 2:37 p.m. a call was placed to Yeick, who arranged a meeting spot with the agent.

At approximately 2:48 p.m., Yeick arrived and entered the undercover agent’s vehicle. Yeick allegedly told the agent, who agreed to pay $900 for the ounce, he had to call Welch when they were near his residence.

Once at the residence, Yeick, who told the officer he had to wait in the car, ran inside and exchanged $900 for an ounce of methamphetamine. At 3:11 p.m., the undercover agent dropped Yeick off at is vehicle and transported the narcotics to the PSP Wyoming Regional Crime Lab for analysis. According to the report, the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 27.96 grams.

Agents said on Dec. 9 another deal was arranged for an ounce of methamphetamine. At approximately 1:53 p.m., Yeick was escorted to Welch’s residence, where agents said he exchanged $900 for an ounce of methamphetamine.

Yeick was then dropped off a predetermined location before agents said the substance was tested and weighed. According to the report, it tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 25.62 grams.

On Jan. 22, agents spoke with Welch, who allegedly admitted to dealing crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl from Sept. 20, 2020, to the present time. Yeick spoke with officers on Feb. 25 and allegedly told them he would purchase methamphetamine and fentanyl from Welch and resell it to customers.

Yeick was arraigned on July 21 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30 with Judge Richard Knecht. According to court records, Welch is still awaiting a date to be set for his preliminary hearing.