Williamsport, Pa. — A delivery driver for Hoby’s Hoagies was shot in the shoulder Friday night in Williamsport, according to a release by Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Chief of Police Damon R. Hagan said that at approximately 11:42 p.m. in the evening on Friday, shots were reported in the area of 1st Avenue near Horton Alley.

Hagan said that multiple suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. A call then came through from a delivery driver at Hoby’s Hoagies, according to police.

The delivery driver stated that multiple suspects dressed in dark hoodies attempted to rob him as he tried to deliver food in the 600 block of 1st Avenue, police said.

The delivery driver was shot in the shoulder.

Hagan said the driver was transported to the UPMC Emergency Room where he was treated and released.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the case with Agent Laura Kitko as the lead investigator.

Anyone with information should contact Kitko at 570-327-7558.

This was third reported shooting in Williamsport since the middle of the September.

