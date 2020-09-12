New Columbia, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton have refiled charges of attempted criminal homicide against a man who is accused of stabbing a nurse at an assisted living facility in 2014 in White Deer Township, Union County.

Roger Neal Arnold, 71, of New Columbia, was charged with felony counts of attempted criminal homicide and attempted aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Arnold was arraigned Thursday by on-call District Judge John Reed of Selinsgrove. He was remanded to Union County Prison on $250,000 cash bail.

The incident occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. July 24, 2014, at Country Comfort Assisted Living Facility. Arnold allegedly stabbed the female nurse multiple times inside his room as she attempted to give him medication.

According to state police, Arnold stabbed the nurse several times and retrieved another knife and attempted to stab her again before she was able to get away.

Police said Arnold began harming himself and attempted suicide after the stabbing incident was over. Police took Arnold into custody at the facility.

The case was previously dismissed because Arnold had been deemed incompetent to stand trial. He is now deemed competent at this point to stand trial, according to a report from The Daily Item.

The charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg. Arnold’s preliminary hearing is set for 11:15 a.m. Sept. 22 at Reed’s office.

Docket Sheet