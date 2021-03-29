Athens, Pa. – Adam J. Pettit, 41, of Athens will face Judge Evan Williams III Monday morning for a formal arraignment in Bradford County.

Pettit is charged with two counts of second-degree felony burglary, two counts of second-degree felony criminal trespassing, a third-degree felony charge of theft by unlawful taking, and a third-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property.

Pettit was released on $50,000 monetary bail on March 12 after being held at the Bradford County Prison.

Pettit is accused of breaking into two warehouses at 102 Elmira Street in Athens and removing several items valued at approximately $4,669.78.

On Feb. 15, officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Borough Police Department responded a call from an employee at Custom Rebuilders, who reported items missing from the warehouse.

Cahill said padlocks were discovered to had been cut off two buildings on the property. According to the report, several items were discovered out of place inside the warehouse. Cahill said one was a broke car battery that was allegedly leaking battery acid.

Officers continued to inspect the area, finding more property, according to the report. Cahill said the value of the items recovered was $3,516.16.

The employee provided surveillance footage to officers. Cahill said he reviewed the footage and identified Pettit.

On Feb. 16, officers said they spoke with a witness who told them he helped Pettit load a gas caddy and generator into a vehicle on Feb. 14.

According to officers, Pettit allegedly told the witness he stole the items. Cahill said the witness told Pettit he didn’t want to help and called officers when he was done helping.

Cahill said he spoke with a second witness, who told him he saw Pettit and a man loading the gas caddy into a van on Feb. 14.