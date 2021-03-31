Sayre, Pa. – Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department said on March 9 he observed a red truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Leigh Avenue.

Despite the efforts of Zebrowski, the vehicle allegedly continued to travel at a high rate of speed. Zebrowski said he observed the truck drive through two stop signs and then come to an abrupt stop on the right side of Allison Street in Athens.

According to the report, the driver of the truck ran out of the truck and fled the scene. Zebrwoski said he remained with the passenger and truck.

The passenger, who signed a written statement, said the driver of the truck was Tyler Gunnar Haines, 31, of Athens. As officers investigated the scene and waited for a tow truck, they received a call for a vehicle stuck in the snow at Johnny D’s Ice Cream.

According to the report, officers identified Haines as one of the occupants in the vehicle stuck in the snow. Officers said they spoke with two other people in the vehicle at Johnny D’s, who both identified Haines as the passenger.

Officers said they took Haines into custody and a field sobriety test was conducted. According to the report, Haines was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers said Haines refused a chemical blood test, but a search warrant was ordered and signed, and he later was given the test.

Haines was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. According to the report, the truck and a cellphone officers said belong to Haines were held until a later date.

Haines was charged with a third-degree felony of fleeing or attempting to elude officers and a misdemeanor of DUI: general impairment of driving safely.

Haines is scheduled to appear in court at Bradford County for a formal arraignment on April 29.