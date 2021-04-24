Athens, Pa. – Athens Police responded quickly when they were alerted to a possible stabbing incident on March 24.

Officer Hunter Condusta said he was the first to arrive on scene and discovered a man holding a woman and screaming. Condusta said the man, later identified as Christopher Dolan, 47, of Athens, was holding a towel to the woman’s neck.

According to the report, Condusta maintained pressure on the wound until EMS arrived and took the woman to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital said the wound required surgery as the knife nearly went through her neck.

As the woman was treated at the hospital, Condusta said he spoke with Dolan, who stated he was washing dishes and turned around with the knife.

As officers waited for the woman to recover, they spoke with Dolan again. During this interview officers said Dolan gave a different story.

According to the report, a review of the 911 call showed Dolan gave multiple explanations as to how the woman was stabbed. Officers said those explanations included tripping over the groceries, slipping and lunging, and even dishes in the sink and on the floor.

On April 7, officers said they spoke with the woman, who said she recalled Dolan going into the kitchen and removing something from the silverware drawer. She then told officers Dolan came back into the room and she saw a flash of sliver.

The woman told officers when she realized she had been stabbed she went into shock. The woman told officers she remembered covering her neck and seeing blood on her hands.

Officers said when asked, the woman said Dolan had a bad temper.

Dolan was charged with first-degree aggravated assault - attempts to cause extreme serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, and second-degree felony - attempts to cause or cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

There were also misdemeanor charges of second-degree simple assault, second-degree recklessly endangering another person, first-degree endangering the welfare of children, and first-degree corruption of minors. He was also given a summary harassment charge.