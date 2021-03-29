Athens, Pa. – A Towanda man charged with multiple felonies was released on March 16 from the Bradford County Prison.

David Charles Kinner, 45, of Towanda, was arrested on March 7 after a call to the Athens Borough Police Department was placed. According to officer Eric Eccker, he arrived at 801 Church Street Apt. 2 for a domestic call. The caller told Eccker that Kinner had left the residence in a truck and was intoxicated.

According to the report, Eccker was able to locate the pickup truck near East Frederick Street. Eccker said he initiated a traffic stop but Kinner allegedly fled and turned into a driveway.

According to Eccker, as officers attempted to stop Kinner he fled behind the residence. Eccker said he called for assistance from the Sayre Borough Police Department and the Athens Township Police Department.

Kinner was located a few houses away hiding behind a tree, police said.

Kinner allegedly refused a field sobriety test and blood test. Officers said it was discovered Kinner had an operator type of Ignition Interlock for alcohol on his vehicle. According to the report, the truck officers saw him operating did not have an Ignition Interlock.

When asked, Kinner allegedly told officers he had permission to drive the truck that belonged to Bishops Brothers Construction Shop.

According to the report, officers contacted the owner, who told them Kinner did not have permission to operate the vehicle. Eccker said the owner told officers as far as he was concerned, Kinner stole the truck.

Kinner was charged with three third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and DUI: highest rate of alcohol. He was also charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of unauthorized use of motor or other vehicles and third-degree misdemeanor of operate without ignition interlock.

Kinner is schedule for a formal arraignment on April 26, according to court records.