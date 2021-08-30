On Aug. 30, officials reported multiple instances of law enforcement impersonation between the areas of Genesse and Shinglehouse. Police are currently investigating three cases in Potter County.

Two vehicles have been identified so far: A red/maroon Honda Civic and a white Grand Marquis. To deceive drivers, they use blue and red flashing lights on their inner windshields. Suspects in the Honda vehicle are described as "two white men dressed in all black, one having a salt and pepper beard," according to Potter-Tioga County Fire Wire reports.

Officials advise that drivers call 911 and put on hazards. If unable to call 9-11, drive to a well-lit area. Drivers can call 911 and ask if they're being pulled over by a cop.

Any individual who can provide tips or would like to report a suspicious vehicle should contact the state police of Coudersport at (814) 274-8690.