cop posers.jpg

On Aug. 30, officials reported multiple instances of law enforcement impersonation between the areas of Genesse and Shinglehouse. Police are currently investigating three cases in Potter County. 

Two vehicles have been identified so far: A red/maroon Honda Civic and a white Grand Marquis. To deceive drivers, they use blue and red flashing lights on their inner windshields. Suspects in the Honda vehicle are described as "two white men dressed in all black, one having a salt and pepper beard," according to Potter-Tioga County Fire Wire reports.

Officials advise that drivers call 911 and put on hazards. If unable to call 9-11, drive to a well-lit area. Drivers can call 911 and ask if they're being pulled over by a cop.

Any individual who can provide tips or would like to report a suspicious vehicle should contact the state police of Coudersport at (814) 274-8690. 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.