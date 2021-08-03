West Milton, Pa. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Montandon man who allegedly attempted to strangle a woman at a Kelly Township residence.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton charged Alfred J. Iezzi, 32, with a second-degree felony strangulation charge, misdemeanor of simple assault, and a summary of harassment.

The charges were filed for a June 18 incident in which police responded to a reported of a domestic dispute at a residence on Broad Street.

The woman told Trooper Kyle Thorpe that she and Iezzi had gotten into an argument about taking her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Iezzi allegedly threatened to take her phone and break it. The woman then kicked Iezzi in the genitals as he began to reach for the phone. Iezzi pushed the woman onto the couch and slapped the right side of her face leaving a mark.

He then put his hand around the woman’s throat and applied pressure to the point where the victim could not breathe and was in fear, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.