White Deer Twp., Pa. – Police have arrested a Texas man in connection with the homicide of Rebecca Landrith, the woman found along an exit ramp off Interstate 80 in western Union County.

Tracy Ray Rollins, Jr., 28, of Dallas Texas was apprehended in Milldale, Connecticut by members of the Connecticut State Police and Pennsylvania State Police, according to a release.

Rollins is currently awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Landrith was found dead Sunday along an Interstate 80 interchange ramp in Union County.

Landrith, 47, of Virginia, was shot multiple times in the head, neck, and throat, according to Union County Coroner Dominic Adamo.

A PennDOT worker found Landrith’s body Sunday morning at the I-80 eastbound off ramp at mile marker 199 at Mile Run in White Deer Township. The area of I-80 where she was found is a remote area surrounded by state forest land. There is a PennDOT stockpile near the exit.

Although Adamo said he doesn’t believe the shooting occurred in the location the body was found, he noted that “it’s not known where it occurred.” Pennsylvania State Police at Milton indicated in a press release that the body was left along the off ramp.

State police said Landrith had ties to several states, including Utah and South Dakota.

Investigators identified Landrith by tracing paperwork found on her body and then matching it to fingerprints. Although Landrith did not have identification on her, there were receipts that indicated she had been in Indiana and Wisconsin, according to reporting by PennLive.

Landrith was a former model who was a finalist for a Miss Manhattan contest in 2014. In a bio posted on Landrith’s professional website, she said she was “a native born Virginian and raised in Alexandria.”

“I love clothes and have a great wardrobe to style myself and bring to shoots. I know high fashion labels and have fabulous shoes with all my outfits,” Landrith wrote in the bio. Landrith also said in the bio: “…favorite color pink, love music, and am an accomplished violinist, enjoy performances and arts, cultured, bright and bubbly personality, energetic, easy going, vegetarian, healthy lifestyle, good skin, highly educated and have worked in the field of law.”

Landrith’s modeling career included bathing suit shoots, editorial/print, glamour shots, runway, and high fashion, according to her website.