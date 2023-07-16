State College, Pa. — The hunt for an armed robbery suspect is over, as Joshua Eisenmuth, 39, was caught by police in Centre County.

York County had issued a warrant for Eisenmuth's arrest after he allegedly broke the glass storefront of Common Ground Collectibles on June 29 and stole $13,000 of valuable collectible items. West York Borough Police had charged Eisenmuth with felony burglary theft, receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

State police at Rockview conducted a traffic stop at 12:47 a.m. July 11 on a vehicle in the area of Benner Pike Walmart in College Township. Eisenmuth, who was a passenger in the vehicle, got out and began to flee on foot across the parking lot, according to Trooper Gray of state police at Rockview. Several troopers chased Eisenmuth and caught him a short time later.

Police learned the whereabouts of the merchandise stolen from the collectibles store and searched an apartment where they recovered the $13,000 of stolen valuables, according to Gray.

Eisenmuth, whose address police listed as Blue Ball, Pa., near Lancaster, was released to state parole. He was committed to the State Correctional Institution at Smithfield. Eisenmuth also has had a known address in Snyder County, and it was believed he had possibly been hiding with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Bailey Marie Maggs, in Williamsport.

PSP Rockview said they will charge Eisenmuth with fleeing and eluding a police officer and flight to avoid apprehension.

