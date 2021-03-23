Williamsport, Pa. -- On March 22, 2021, Williamsport Bureau of Police officers were dispatched to the rear of 144 1⁄2 West Fourth St. for a robbery that just occurred. Officers located the victim, who reported the armed robbery in this area, according to a press release.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Harold Tindal, emerged from the apartment at this location and was taken into custody.

Follow-up investigation in this case was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Unit (C.I.U.). According to the release, the victim reported that he attempted to leave the residence and Tindal pointed a black handgun at his face and told him that he wasn’t going anywhere. Tindal then reportedly grabbed a car key from the victim’s hand and walked away.

Investigators learned that Tindal owned a safe which was hidden under his bed inside the residence, and that the gun was hidden in the safe.

Members of the Lycoming Co. Narcotics Enforcement Unit (LCNEU) assisted City officers by obtaining a search warrant for the residence. A search of this safe yielded the black in color handgun previously reported.

Tindal was also discovered to be an individual who could not legally possess a firearm.

Agent Jeremy Brown charged Tindal with robbery, persons not to possess a firearm, and simple assault. He was arraigned before Magesterial District Judge Gary Whiteman who committed him to the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000.00 secured bail.