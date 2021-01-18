Armed robbery at New Columbia convenience store _ 2021

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are looking for this male suspect, who they say robbed a convenience store in New Columbia Sunday evening. 

New Columbia, Pa. – State police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday evening at a convenience store in White Deer Township, Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the male suspect entered the Sunoco Quick Shop at 600 New Columbia Road at 5:30 p.m. through the front entrance. He then brandished a black handgun as he demanded money from the clerk. The suspect left the store with $256 and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is approximately 6 ft. tall and was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, a camo baseball cap, and a white bandana. It is believed the suspect was driving a black or dark colored pickup truck with a cap on it, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jessica Naschke at (570) 524-2662.

