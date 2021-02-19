Jersey Shore, Pa. – The Smoker's Express store in Jersey Shore recently was robbed by a man with a weapon, the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police reported.

Police were dispatched to the tobacco shop at 350 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, around 7:13 a.m. on Feb. 18.

"Shortly after dispatch a volunteer firefighter who heard the description of the male over the radio, observed him get into a vehicle that was stashed in the 100 block of Calvert Street, 2 blocks from the Smoker’s Express," the department wrote in a press release.

An officer pulled behind the vehicle and activated his lights. The driver, later identified as Jess L. Rauch, 44, of Jersey Shore, allegedly "took off and a pursuit ensued," police said.

The reported pursuit ended in the 100 block of Arch Street, where Rauch allegedly fled the vehicle on foot.

Police said they followed clear footprints in the snow to the rear of a residence in the 500 block of South Main Street, where they found Rauch allegedly attempting to hide from officers under a table.

"Rauch was taken into custody without incident. The stolen cash was located approximately two feet from where Rauch was hiding stashed underneath a blue cooler," police said.

Police didn't indicate the amount of cash stolen or the type of weapon allegedly used by Rauch.

Rauch was charged with one felony count each of robbery and fleeing or attempting to elude officer; and one misdemeanor cont each of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Around 10::45 a.m. yesterday, Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jerry C. Lepley arraigned Rauch and set his bail at $150,000 monetary. Rauch was committed to the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post bail.



