Muncy, Pa. — State police say a man was charged for assaulting a woman after an argument over unpaid bills turned physical.

Trooper Jeffrey Urban says Shawn Michael Bauman, 38, of Muncy, was arrested on Dec. 18 after police responded to the report of domestic dispute at the 100 block of Carpenter Street in Muncy.

Urban spoke with the female accuser, who told him Bauman punched her with a closed fist in the right eye and then pushed her out of the door of the home, according to the affidavit. Urban noticed the accuser had swelling near her right eye and fresh bruise marks.

A witness at the scene told police they attempted to separate Bauman and the accuser as they were fighting. Bauman then pushed them, according to Urban.

Bauman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summaries of harassment. He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Denise Dieter who set bail at $25,000 at 10% monetary, which he posted.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.