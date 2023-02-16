Lewisburg, Pa. — An accuser told police that an argument over her recent pregnancy led to a physical conflict with her boyfriend.

Namirr Jalil Turner, 28, of Lewisburg, was taken into custody on Jan. 19 and charged with simple assault and harassment. Patrolman Bradley C. Miller of Buffalo Valley Police Department said the accuser was taken by a family member to the state police at Selinsgrove barracks shortly after the fight occurred at her East Buffalo Township home.

The accuser told police she had recently found out she was pregnant and had a discussion with Turner regarding the pregnancy. The discussion allegedly turned into an argument. The accuser told police that Turner began yelling and pushed her into a bedroom, restricting her from leaving, Miller said.

The accuser attempted to use her phone to contact her parents, but Turner took it away, police said. When the accuser's mother called back, she was able to answer the call on her smart watch. Turner allegedly disconnected the call with the accuser's phone. Turner grabbed the watch when the accuser attempted to text her mother, according to police documents.

The accuser's mother eventually arrived at the home and took her to the police barracks. Turner attempted to call the accuser as she was traveling to the police barracks, records indicate.

Police noticed the accuser had signs of recent injuries when she arrived at the barracks.

Miller said when police made contact with Turner at the home, he denied having any physical contact with the accuser.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

