Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man allegedly strangled a woman as the two argued about lewd images she found on his phone.

State police at Montoursville interviewed the female at the home in Clinton Township shortly after the incident occurred the morning of March 26.

She told police that during the argument over pictures found on his phone, Brian Carr, 47, took her phone away. When she tried to get the phone back, Carr grabbed her by the face and scratched her, according to Trooper Evan Llanso. Carr then allegedly grabbed her by the throat, constricting her breathing. The accuser got him to release her throat when she punched him in the face.

Carr then left the home when the woman's son arrived. Llanso wrote in the affidavit that he saw dried blood on the accuser's face, neck, chest, and shirt.

Police filed a felony strangulation charge, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment against Carr. On-call District Judge Aaron Biichle set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for April 14 at the Muncy magisterial office.

Docket Sheet

