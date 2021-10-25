Northumberland, Pa. — A man was nearly run over with a minivan earlier this month, according to witness accounts.

Stonington State Police troopers said Joanne Lucille Egan, 27, of Montoursville destroyed several pieces of property, rammed a car into a van, attempted to hit a person, and abandoned a vehicle in the middle of Snydertown Road in Northumberland County on October 13.

Egan was charged with four second-degree misdemeanors in simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and unauthorized use of motor vehicles. She was also charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault by vehicle and a summary offense of abandoning vehicles on the highway.

Trooper Daniel Woody said he responded to calls for a domestic near the 3,000 block of Snydertown Road the evening of October 13. While en route, Woody was directed to a grey minivan that was reported abandoned in the middle of the road.

Woody said he found the vehicle and observed damages to it. From there, Woody walked to the residence where the domestic was reported and said he observed a discarded laundry basket, overturned motorcycle, and large heat lamp in the yard.

The caller said he and Egan were engaged in a verbal argument prior to the attack. Egan allegedly left the residence but returned and took control of the minivan.

According to Woody’s affidavit, Egan attempted to hit the accuser with the minivan before reversing and pulling away on Snydertown Road.

Officers said Egan was located in the basement of the residence. Woody said she admitted to being engaged in an argument, but said neither physically harmed one another.

Egan posted $5,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 14 and was released from custody. She will appear before Judge John Gembic for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 26.

