A "large amount" of suspected cocaine, some of it packaged for sale, was seized from a Williamsport home on Monday, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit reported.

The NEU and U.S. Marshals Task Force executed a sealed search warrant from President Judge Nancy L. Butts for a home in the 900 block of Race Street, NEU Detective Kevin Dent said in a press release Tuesday.

Nicholas Etumnu, 32, of Williamsport, allegedly "attempted to feel out the front door" when officers knocked and announced themselves at the rear door, Dent wrote.

Members of the NEU reportedly observed Etumnu throwing bags and containers as he fled.

The items were recovered and determined to be "suspected cocaine packaged for sale," Dent said.

The NEU detective said they found more packaged and unpackaged suspected cocaine in Etumnu's kitchen.

"The total amount of cocaine seized was approximately seven ounces as well as $5,855 in US currency on his person, all indicative of the trafficking of illegal drugs," Dent wrote.

Etumnu was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on Monday in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

Etumnu is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Frey on June 23.

