People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for a criminal assessment and prosecution of Abattoir Associates, Inc., in Centre County for alleged animal cruelty crimes. The animal right's group issued a letter on Tuesday morning to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Bruce Brandler.

An Aug. 31 USDA report has cited at least half a dozen recent violations of federal law. PETA intends to prosecute the facility and the workers responsible for specific violations of the Humane Methods of Livestock Slaughter Act.

Abattoir Industries received a notice of suspension on Aug. 9, 2021, for a violation of swine stunning practices, or what the USDA claims to be an "egregious stunning of swine." These practiced continued, according to the Aug. 31 report, with the stunning operator attempting to stun the animal more than once on each occasion.

Per USDA regulations, only one stunner should be applied to the animal; the result should be immediate unconsciousness and minimal discomfort.

The Aug. 31 report details the actions of Abattoir Associates workers. According to the report, the workers violated the stunning procedure five separate times during the month of August.

David Perle, a PETA correspondent, alleges that a worker shot a pig twice with a handgun and then exited the kill floor. An inspector had to point out that the pig was still standing before the worker returned to shoot the animal a third and final time.

In another incident, Perle alleges, a cow was still conscious after a worker shot her above the eye with a captive-bolt gun, and the worker had to shoot her a second time.

“These disturbing eyewitness reports show that these animals suffered prolonged, agonizing deaths at Abattoir Associates,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is calling for a federal investigation on behalf of every pig and cow who suffered at this facility and is urging everyone to help keep animals out of slaughterhouses by going vegan.”

Abattoir Associates did not return a call for comment.