Shamokin Dam, Pa. – At least 57 cats have been rescued from a hoarding situation in Snyder County shortly after police discovered the cats in a storage unit in Monroe Township.

Related Reading: Man charged with animal cruelty for leaving cats inside storage unit with no food or water

The Animal Resource Center (ARC) in Bloomsburg were alerted to the hoarding situation on Sept. 21 after a volunteer saw a Facebook post from a concerned employee at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam.

According to an ARC press release, the owners surrendered 15 cats on Sept. 21 after multiple cats were discovered in two hotel rooms without food, water, or litter boxes. Volunteers discovered that the cats had been housed in a moving truck and in the hotel over a one-week period.

The owners, a couple from Long Island, New York, claimed they were closing on a home in Mount Carmel, according to the release.

When volunteers arrived at the hotel on Sept. 21 to pick up the cats, they found that all the cats had fleas, many had upper respiratory infections, others had eye infections, four appeared to be pregnant, two young litters had already been born, and only two had been spayed or neutered. None of the cats had been vetted, according to the release. One cat had to have emergency surgery to remove her eye due to a previous rupture.

Over the next few days, close to 42 more cats were recovered from a moving truck the couple rented and the hotel. The cats were in crates without food or water, and only had carboard inside in lieu of a litter box.

Although ARC did not have room more additional cats, they turned a dog room into an emergency cat haven. The release states the ARC currently has fewer dogs than normal. Five of the cats have since gone to the SPCA in Danville.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove charged John Muccio, 62, with a summary of animal cruelty. It is unknown if the couple has any previous or pending neglect charges in New York, according to the release.

ARC is in desperate need of funds, Friskies canned food, cleaning products such as disinfectants, bleach & paper towels, kitchen and 33-gallon trash bags, Purina Kitten Chow, and Esbilac kitten milk.

Donations of these items can be dropped off at ARC's yard sale location at 2877 Skatetown Rd in Bloomsburg from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the shelter in Millville, or purchased from ARC's Amazon wishlist,

Donations also can be made on the website, at the ARC booth at Bloomsburg Fair at the Liberty building, by Venmo or PayPal, or by mail at ARC, PO Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Venmo:

PayPay@AnimalResourceCenter

PayPalme/Animal resource center

LoriWinn@AnimalResourceCenter