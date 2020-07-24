Update: The owner of a pet rescue in Potter County said she called police after someone brought in a stray dog "in terrible shape." The incident is being investigated as suspected animal cruelty, according to state police.

State police at Coudersport are investigating an animal cruelty complaint reported by Teacher's Pet Rescue in Potter County.

"I was the one who called the state police to my kennel because we had a stray dog who was turned in who was in terrible shape," said Kris Arbogast, registered owner of the non-profit shelter.

Trooper Jackylyn Navarro responded to 19 Blackberry Lane in Eulalia Township at 11:07 a.m. on July 10 for the report of alleged animal cruelty, according to a PSP press release posted July 24.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered there was a black dog in poor health conditions, malnourished, and lack of adequate shelter," Navarro wrote.

Police did not release the names of any alleged suspects.

"This case remains open pending further investigation and formal charges," Navarro wrote.

"The original owner is being tracked down and he will be charged with abuse," Arbogast told NorthcentralPA.com.

PSP press release