State police at Coudersport are investigating an animal cruelty complaint at Teacher's Pet Rescue in Potter County.

Trooper Jackylyn Navarro said she responded to 19 Blackberry Lane in Eulalia Township at 11:07 a.m. on July 10 for the report of alleged animal cruelty.

The address is registered to Teacher's Pet Rescue, a dog rescue near Coudersport Borough, public tax records show.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered there was a black dog in poor health conditions, malnourished, and lack of adequate shelter," Navarro wrote in a press release today.

Police did not release the names of alleged persons involved.

"This case remains open pending further investigation and formal charges," Navarro wrote.

As of today, no criminal charges have been filed against the registered owner the shelter, according to the Pa. Unified Judicial System web portal.

PSP press release