Two cows escaped a pasture. One came home with a suspected blade wound to its neck. The other was found quartered at a dumpsite allegedly used by a neighbor, state police at Montoursville reported.

In criminal charges filed May 19, Trooper Anthony Mazzone said that Gary W. Colatosti, 60, of Unityville, "did intentionally or knowingly torture an animal."

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2020, state police responded to the 2700 block of Keller Hollow Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County, for an issue with the caller's heifers.

The victim said two of his cows escaped the pasture on January 8, 2020.

"They escaped previously and always left the pasture together and would return to the pasture together. Later the same day in the afternoon, the brown cow returned home with a neck would consistent of damage caused by a bladed object, with frozen blood around the wound," Mazzone wrote.

The other cow, a black cow, did not return home.

"The demeanor of the brown cow had changed, and was acting skittish and scared, which was an usual trait presented by the cow and different from the normal baseline behavior," Mazzone wrote.

A family member searched the land and saw cow trails leading to Colatosti's backyard, according to the affidavit.

"They observed Colatosti burning a brush pile in his backyard with a propane tank and a torch...and observed a pile of guts at the bottom of the brush pile," Mazzone said.

When police visited Colatosti's residence, they observed Colatosti using a propane tank and torch to burn a brush pile, which had a small blood trail leading to it, Mazzone said.

"Colatosti stated he did not observe the black cow, but did observe the brown cow in the field to the east of his residence," Mazzone said.

Police returned to Colatosti's residence later that day for the report of individuals fighting.

The brush pile was still burning and there allegedly was blood in the bed of Colatosti's pickup truck. Colatosti's neighbors said he began removing blood and hair from the bed of his pickup truck when police arrived, according to Mazzone.

"I observed blood scattered all throughout the backyard that was not previously there," Mazzone said.

When questioned about the new blood trails in the snow in the backyard, Colatosti stated that it was turned up by his tractor, according to police.

A blood sample was taken from the bed of Colatosti's truck, reportedly with his consent.

The dead black cow was found by neighbors who followed tire tracks in the snow, Mazzone said. The tracks allegedly led to a dumpsite at a property south of Colatosti's residence, on the west side of the roadway.

The tire tracks turned north along the western border of the corn field and then terminated approximately halfway through the cornfield, Mazzone said.

Police followed two tracks of footprints - one larger and one smaller - westbound into the tree line to an area behind a downed tree.

"By the tree, I observed 4 trash bags containing the quarters of a cow. The meat was warm and not frozen. There was black hair still located on some of the meat," Mazzone said.

A blood sample was obtained from the cow inside the plastic bag, which would later test positive for bovine blood, according to Wyoming Regional Labs.

Police said they continued to follow the tire tracks, which doubled back and returned to the driveway before continuing off the driveway and heading to its southern side.

Police reportedly followed the tracks until they terminated at a pile of snow that appeared to have been dumped.

"The snow had a chemical smell to it, and appeared to have a darker shade of liquid mixed in with it," Mazzone said.

Colatosti allegedly self-admitted to driving his ATV on the property to check a game camera and dump diesel fuel.

With the consent of Colatosti's wife, police said they took pictures of Colatosti's ATV tire tracks, which allegedly matched the tracks seen in the snow near the dump site.

The cows are valued at $1,500, according to the affidavit.

Colatosti was charged with two counts of third degree felony aggravated cruelty to animal, two first degree misdemeanor counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, one second degree misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence, and two second degree misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animal.

Colatosti was arraigned on Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp. Colatosti's bail was set at $35,000 unsecured. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Kemp on May 29.

Docket sheet